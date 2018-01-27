This Slo-Mo Clip Of Kristaps Porzingis Taking Ball To Face Is Pure Gold

Photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images

We wish nothing but the best for Kristaps Porzingis — really.

Hopefully the New York Knicks forward has a long, healthy and productive NBA career.

That said, we can’t stop watching this undeniably hilarious clip of Porzingis taking a basketball to his face in slo-mo:

I’m in tears. 😂😂😂 A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on Jan 26, 2018 at 7:13pm PST

Keep your head up, Kristaps.

This moment took place before Friday’s eventful game between the Knicks and the Phoenix Suns. During the game, which the Knicks won 107-85, Suns star Devin Booker got ejected after shoving Enes Kanter. And after the Knicks pulled out the W, Kanter took to Twitter to unleash an absolutely savage troll on Booker.