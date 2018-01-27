This Slo-Mo Clip Of Kristaps Porzingis Taking Ball To Face Is Pure Gold

We wish nothing but the best for Kristaps Porzingis — really.
Hopefully the New York Knicks forward has a long, healthy and productive NBA career.
That said, we can’t stop watching this undeniably hilarious clip of Porzingis taking a basketball to his face in slo-mo:
Keep your head up, Kristaps.
This moment took place before Friday’s eventful game between the Knicks and the Phoenix Suns. During the game, which the Knicks won 107-85, Suns star Devin Booker got ejected after shoving Enes Kanter. And after the Knicks pulled out the W, Kanter took to Twitter to unleash an absolutely savage troll on Booker.
