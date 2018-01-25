Golden Knights’ Success At Home Costs Las Vegas Sportsbooks Big Time

Photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Vegas Golden Knights are the gift that keeps giving to bettors and taking from oddsmakers in Sin City.

The NHL expansion team’s impressive home record during its inaugural season has cost Las Vegas sportsbooks over $1 million, according to ESPN’s Doug Kezirian. The Golden Knights are 19-2-2 at T-Mobile Arena, and gamblers who wager on them winning have enjoyed unprecedented success.

“We’ve been getting our butts kicked,” South Point oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro told Kezirian. “We should rename it ‘free date night.’ A guy invites a girl out to dinner and stops at the sportsbook on the way to the game. What she doesn’t realize is we are paying for everything.”

Kezirian estimates a $100 wager on every Knights home game in 2017-18 to date would have net a bettor $1,395. The amounts represent little in a casino’s overall operations, but oddsmakers still notice bettors’ winning.

“The betting public found a new ATM,” Westgate Las Vegas Superbook oddsmaker and manager John Murray said. “It’s called the Golden Knights.”

The NHL and Las Vegas sportsbooks probably haven’t experienced these types of home comforts before.