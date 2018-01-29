Here’s Everyone Left On Patriots From Past Super Bowl Teams

There are many reasons for the New England Patriots’ unparalleled success over the past two decades. One of the big ones is continuity.
Amazingly, there’s a single thread of continuity that connects all nine Patriots Super Bowl appearances from 1985 to 2017.
Want to know who’s left from all nine Patriots Super Bowl appearances?
We’ve created a semi-exhaustive list of every player, coach and personnel executive who remain on the team from each of those nine squads.
Check out the list:
SUPER BOWL XX
Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia
Notes:
— Scarnecchia served as the Patriots’ special teams/tight ends coach in 1985.
SUPER BOWL XXXI
Head coach Bill Belichick
Scarnecchia
Notes:
— Belichick was assistant head coach/secondary coach.
— Scarnecchia was a defensive assistant/linebackers coach.
SUPER BOWL XXXVI
Belichick
Director of player personnel Nick Caserio
Director of research Ernie Adams
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels
Scarnecchia
Running backs coach Ivan Fears
QB Tom Brady
Notes:
— Caserio and McDaniels both were personnel assistants.
— Scarnecchia was also assistant head coach.
SUPER BOWL XXXVIII
Belichick
Caserio
Director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort
Adams
Fears
Scarnecchia
McDaniels
Brady
Notes:
— Caserio was an area scout.
— Ossenfort was a personnel assistant.
— McDaniels was a defensive coaching assistant.
— Scarnecchia was also assistant head coach.
SUPER BOWL XXXIX
Belichick
Caserio
Adams
McDaniels
Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia
Fears
Scarnecchia
Linebackers coach Brian Flores
Brady
Notes:
— Caserio was director of pro personnel.
— McDaniels was just quarterbacks coach.
— Scarnecchia was also assistant head coach.
— Flores was a scouting assistant.
— Patricia was an offensive coaching assistant.
SUPER BOWL XLI
Belichick
Caserio
Adams
McDaniels
Fears
Scarnecchia
Patricia
Flores
Cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer
Assistant special teams coach Ray Ventrone
Brady
Kicker Stephen Gostkowski
Notes:
— Caserio was wide receivers coach.
— Scarnecchia was also assistant head coach.
— Patricia was linebackers coach.
— Boyer was a defensive coaching assistant.
— Ventrone was a safety.
SUPER BOWL XLVI
Belichick
Caserio
Assistant director of college scouting Brian Smith
Adams
McDaniels
Fears
Wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea
Scarnecchia
Boyer
Patricia
Flores
Strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera
Brady
QB Brian Hoyer
WR Julian Edelman
WR Matthew Slater
TE Rob Gronkowski
OT Marcus Cannon
OT Nate Solder
SS Patrick Chung
FS Devin McCourty
Gostkowski
Notes:
— McDaniels was an offensive assistant.
— Scarnecchia was also assistant head coach.
— Boyer was defensive backs coach.
— Patricia was safeties coach.
— Flores was a defensive assistant coach.
— Cabrera was assistant strength and conditioning coach.
— McCourty was a cornerback.
SUPER BOWL XLIX
Belichick
Caserio
Ossenfort
Director of pro personnel Dave Ziegler
Adams
McDaniels
Assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski
Fears
O’Shea
Patricia
Boyer
Flores
Defensive line coach Brendan Daly
Safeties coach Steve Belichick
Special teams coach Joe Judge
Cabrera
Brady
RB Brandon Bolden
FB James Develin
RB James White
WR Danny Amendola
Edelman
Slater
Gronkowski
Cannon
OT Cameron Fleming
Solder
DT Alan Branch
LB Dont’a Hightower
CB Malcolm Butler
Chung
SS Nate Ebner
FS Duron Harmon
McCourty
P Ryan Allen
Gostkowski
Notes:
— Ziegler was assistant director of pro scouting.
— Schuplinski was a coaching assistant.
— Flores was safeties coach.
— Daly was a defensive assistant.
— Steve Belichick was a defensive coaching assistant.
— Judge was a special teams assistant.
— Cabrera was assistant strength and conditioning coach.
— White was inactive in the Super Bowl.
SUPER BOWL LI
Belichick
Caserio
Ossenfort
Ziegler
Adams
McDaniels
Schuplinski
Fears
O’Shea
Scarnecchia
Tight ends coach Nick Caley
Patricia
Daly
Flores
Boyer
Safeties coach Steve Belichick
Coaching assistant Brian Belichick
Coaching assistant Mike Pellegrino
Coaching assistant Cole Popovich
Judge
Ventrone
Cabrera
Assistant strength and conditioning coach James Hardy
Brady
Bolden
Develin
RB Dion Lewis
White
Amendola
Edelman
WR Chris Hogan
WR Malcolm Mitchell
Slater
TE Martellus Bennett
C David Andrews
Cannon
Fleming
OL Ted Karras
G Shaq Mason
Solder
G Joe Thuney
OT LaAdrian Waddle
Branch
DT Malcom Brown
DE Trey Flowers
DE Geneo Grissom
DT Vincent Valentine
Hightower
LB Brandon King
LB Shea McClellin
LB Elandon Roberts
LB Kyle Van Noy
Butler
Chung
Ebner
Harmon
CB Cyrus Jones
CB Jonathan Jones
McCourty
SS Jordan Richards
CB Eric Rowe
Allen
LS Joe Cardona
Gostkowski
Gronkowski
Notes:
— Caley was an offensive assistant
— Brian Belichick was a scouting assistant
SUPER BOWL LII NOTES
— Bennett, Cannon, Ebner, Edelman, Hightower, Cyrus Jones, Jonathan Jones, McClellin, Mitchell and Valentine are on injured reserve.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP