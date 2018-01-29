Here’s Everyone Left On Patriots From Past Super Bowl Teams

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

There are many reasons for the New England Patriots’ unparalleled success over the past two decades. One of the big ones is continuity.

Amazingly, there’s a single thread of continuity that connects all nine Patriots Super Bowl appearances from 1985 to 2017.

Want to know who’s left from all nine Patriots Super Bowl appearances?

We’ve created a semi-exhaustive list of every player, coach and personnel executive who remain on the team from each of those nine squads.

Check out the list:

SUPER BOWL XX

Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia

Notes:

— Scarnecchia served as the Patriots’ special teams/tight ends coach in 1985.

SUPER BOWL XXXI

Head coach Bill Belichick

Scarnecchia

Notes:

— Belichick was assistant head coach/secondary coach.

— Scarnecchia was a defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

SUPER BOWL XXXVI

Belichick

Director of player personnel Nick Caserio

Director of research Ernie Adams

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels

Scarnecchia

Running backs coach Ivan Fears

QB Tom Brady

Notes:

— Caserio and McDaniels both were personnel assistants.

— Scarnecchia was also assistant head coach.

SUPER BOWL XXXVIII

Belichick

Caserio

Director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort

Adams

Fears

Scarnecchia

McDaniels

Brady

Notes:

— Caserio was an area scout.

— Ossenfort was a personnel assistant.

— McDaniels was a defensive coaching assistant.

— Scarnecchia was also assistant head coach.

SUPER BOWL XXXIX

Belichick

Caserio

Adams

McDaniels

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia

Fears

Scarnecchia

Linebackers coach Brian Flores

Brady

Notes:

— Caserio was director of pro personnel.

— McDaniels was just quarterbacks coach.

— Scarnecchia was also assistant head coach.

— Flores was a scouting assistant.

— Patricia was an offensive coaching assistant.

SUPER BOWL XLI

Belichick

Caserio

Adams

McDaniels

Fears

Scarnecchia

Patricia

Flores

Cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer

Assistant special teams coach Ray Ventrone

Brady

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski

Notes:

— Caserio was wide receivers coach.

— Scarnecchia was also assistant head coach.

— Patricia was linebackers coach.

— Boyer was a defensive coaching assistant.

— Ventrone was a safety.

SUPER BOWL XLVI

Belichick

Caserio

Assistant director of college scouting Brian Smith

Adams

McDaniels

Fears

Wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea

Scarnecchia

Boyer

Patricia

Flores

Strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera

Brady

QB Brian Hoyer

WR Julian Edelman

WR Matthew Slater

TE Rob Gronkowski

OT Marcus Cannon

OT Nate Solder

SS Patrick Chung

FS Devin McCourty

Gostkowski

Notes:

— McDaniels was an offensive assistant.

— Scarnecchia was also assistant head coach.

— Boyer was defensive backs coach.

— Patricia was safeties coach.

— Flores was a defensive assistant coach.

— Cabrera was assistant strength and conditioning coach.

— McCourty was a cornerback.

SUPER BOWL XLIX

Belichick

Caserio

Ossenfort

Director of pro personnel Dave Ziegler

Adams

McDaniels

Assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski

Fears

O’Shea

Patricia

Boyer

Flores

Defensive line coach Brendan Daly

Safeties coach Steve Belichick

Special teams coach Joe Judge

Cabrera

Brady

RB Brandon Bolden

FB James Develin

RB James White

WR Danny Amendola

Edelman

Slater

Gronkowski

Cannon

OT Cameron Fleming

Solder

DT Alan Branch

LB Dont’a Hightower

CB Malcolm Butler

Chung

SS Nate Ebner

FS Duron Harmon

McCourty

P Ryan Allen

Gostkowski

Notes:

— Ziegler was assistant director of pro scouting.

— Schuplinski was a coaching assistant.

— Flores was safeties coach.

— Daly was a defensive assistant.

— Steve Belichick was a defensive coaching assistant.

— Judge was a special teams assistant.

— Cabrera was assistant strength and conditioning coach.

— White was inactive in the Super Bowl.

SUPER BOWL LI

Belichick

Caserio

Ossenfort

Ziegler

Adams

McDaniels

Schuplinski

Fears

O’Shea

Scarnecchia

Tight ends coach Nick Caley

Patricia

Daly

Flores

Boyer

Safeties coach Steve Belichick

Coaching assistant Brian Belichick

Coaching assistant Mike Pellegrino

Coaching assistant Cole Popovich

Judge

Ventrone

Cabrera

Assistant strength and conditioning coach James Hardy

Brady

Bolden

Develin

RB Dion Lewis

White

Amendola

Edelman

WR Chris Hogan

WR Malcolm Mitchell

Slater

TE Martellus Bennett

C David Andrews

Cannon

Fleming

OL Ted Karras

G Shaq Mason

Solder

G Joe Thuney

OT LaAdrian Waddle

Branch

DT Malcom Brown

DE Trey Flowers

DE Geneo Grissom

DT Vincent Valentine

Hightower

LB Brandon King

LB Shea McClellin

LB Elandon Roberts

LB Kyle Van Noy

Butler

Chung

Ebner

Harmon

CB Cyrus Jones

CB Jonathan Jones

McCourty

SS Jordan Richards

CB Eric Rowe

Allen

LS Joe Cardona

Gostkowski

Gronkowski

Notes:

— Caley was an offensive assistant

— Brian Belichick was a scouting assistant

SUPER BOWL LII NOTES

— Bennett, Cannon, Ebner, Edelman, Hightower, Cyrus Jones, Jonathan Jones, McClellin, Mitchell and Valentine are on injured reserve.