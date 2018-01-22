Here’s Your First Look At Cut, Stitches On Tom Brady’s Throwing Hand

Photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — There was a lot of hoopla surrounding Tom Brady’s injured throwing hand in the buildup to the New England Patriots’ AFC Championship win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

While reports trickled in throughout the week on the severity of the injury, the cut/sprain remained, for the most part, shrouded in secrecy even after Brady released a statement on the injury right before kickoff against the Jaguars.

But after the 40-year-old quarterback engineered a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Jags 24-20, everyone got their first look at Brady’s injured hand in his press conference

And this time, he wasn’t wearing gloves.

A look at the cut on Tom Brady's hand pic.twitter.com/OhOHCZAr3C — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) January 22, 2018

Brady went 26-for-38 for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He will look to capture his sixth Super Bowl, hopefully without the stitches, in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.