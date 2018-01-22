Kyle Van Noy Calls Out Analysts Who Picked Jags To Win AFC Title Game

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots were considerable favorites entering Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and rightly so.

The Patriots have been one of the most consistent teams throughout the 2017 season, and their success rate at Gillette Stadium in the postseason speaks for itself.

Despite these and numerous other factors, some analysts still liked the Jaguars’ chances of advancing to Super Bowl LII. But after New England punched its ticket to Minnesota with a 24-20 win, Pats linebacker Kyle Van Noy was quick to remind these “experts” of the mistakes they’d made by picking against New England.

L's for everyone!!! Be humble baby!!! pic.twitter.com/v7MDajdl9F — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) January 22, 2018

Van Noy wasn’t solely focused on getting back at Patriots naysayers, though, as he made sure to celebrate his team’s win with a very enthusiastic tweet.

Super bowl bound!!!!! LFG!!!! La familia!!! #shhhhh — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) January 22, 2018

We only can imagine what Van Noy’s social media pages will look like if the Pats repeat as Super Bowl champs.