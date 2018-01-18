How Did Tom Brady Hurt His Hand In Practice? Patriots Aren’t Saying

Photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady injured his throwing hand Wednesday. It was severe enough to keep him out of practice Thursday, but as of Wednesday night, a source close to the quarterback told NESN.com that Brady “should be OK” for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brady reportedly suffered the ailment when a teammate ran into him on a handoff. Brady reportedly suffered a cut on his hand and went in for X-rays, which were negative.

Brady’s teammates played coy when asked to confirm that tale.

“I wasn’t there,” backup quarterback Brian Hoyer said Thursday.

That’s certainly possible. Hoyer could have been throwing on the scout team.

“I don’t know. I was playing defense,” safety Devin McCourty said.

Also possible. McCourty could have been playing against the scout-team offense.

“I’m not a doctor or anything like that,” center David Andrews said. “I am just focused on what I have to do to get ready this week. I don’t really remember.”

Andrews, who was not asked if he’s a doctor, was asked a follow up.

“Like I said, I was doing my job,” Andrews said. “I don’t know what really happened with that.”

Running back James White was asked if he was the mystery player who ran into Brady while taking the handoff.

“The world may never know,” White said.

Hmm.

Brady is scheduled to address the media Friday. He also was supposed to speak to the media Wednesday and Thursday, so we’ll see if that sticks.