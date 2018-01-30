Howard Stern Blames Tom Brady For WEEI Controversy Over Daughter

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images.

One of the biggest stories leading up to Super Bowl LII has nothing to do with what is set to take place on the gridiron Sunday, but rather a statement by a WEEI radio host regarding New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s daughter.

Though most have rallied in support of Brady for how he handled the situation, arguably the country’s most well-known radio hosts is siding with WEEI host Alex Reimer, who called Brady’s daughter a “pissant.”

Howard Stern stood behind Reimer during his show Tuesday on SiriusXM, saying it was Brady’s fault that his daughter even was in the public eye in the first place during the premier of Brady’s documentary “Tom vs Time.”

“I’ve got to stick up for radio guys, because number one, you’re on the air and it’s not like there’s a script,” Stern said, via MassLive. “But for God’s sake, Tom Brady should know better. If you’re going to put your young child on a TV show, on the Internet, you’re putting her out there for comment.”

“If I was Tom Brady, I would take a deep breath, I’d swallow, go and see the psychiatrist, and say, ‘Hey, I overreacted,’ ” Stern added, per MassLive. “Because Tom put the kid’s behavior out there. It’s really Tom’s fault. Don’t put your kid up on an Internet show and then get pissed when people comment on her behavior. You’re putting it out there for people to comment on. That’s what a TV show is.”

Reimer made his comments last week and since has been suspended indefinitely. Brady made a point of saying that although he doesn’t know if he will return to doing weekly interviews on the station’s morning show “Kirk & Callahan” during the NFL season, he does not want to see Reimer fired.