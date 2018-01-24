Jimmie Johnson, Fernando Alonso Share Fanboy Moment At Charlotte Media Day

Photo via Twitter/@alo_official

Two very different worlds collided Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Jimmie Johnson posted a picture Tuesday that showed him having his own “race fan moment,” when he met Fernando Alonso.

Alonso was at CMS talking to reporters about his upcoming sports car debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with United Autosports.

It was pretty cool to have my own race fan moment today. pic.twitter.com/Tg6GtzCmmu — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) January 23, 2018

Shortly after Johnson sent out that tweet, Alonso also posted a picture of the two drivers, who have a combined nine championships between them.

If NASCAR fans are lucky, they might one day get to see the Spaniard race against Johnson.

Alonso recently admitted that he would need a lot of practice to be successful in stock car racing, though he’s become increasingly interested in trying it since he started driving closed-cockpit cars.