NFL’s Cam Newton Concussion Ruling Features Not-So-Subtle Dig At Media

Photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NFL wants you to know it cares about player safety, and it won’t hear otherwise.

The league released a statement Tuesday concluding the Panthers did not violate concussion protocol when evaluating quarterback Cam Newton for a possible head injury after taking a big hit in Carolina’s NFC Divisional Round game against the New Orleans Saints.

Many thought Newton suffered a concussion on the play, but he was diagnosed with a right eye injury and allowed to return to the game, a 31-26 Panthers loss. The NFL sided with Carolina in its statement, insisting Newton’s eye injury was “apparent from the video footage of the tackle and was confirmed by all the medical personnel that treated Mr. Newton on that day,” which included Carolina medical staff and an “Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant.”

Newton’s return to action prompted a strong social media reaction, from medical professionals offering their informed opinion to media members and fans expressing general outcry over him coming back into the game.

The NFL apparently saw these “Twitter doctor” diagnoses, and judging by the final paragraph in its statement, it wasn’t pleased.

“We urge restraint among those who attempt to make medical diagnoses based upon the broadcast video alone,” the league wrote. “Evaluation for a concussion requires not only an analysis of the broadcast video but an examination performed by a medical team familiar with the player and the relevant medical history. Review of this case confirmed again the vigilance, professionalism and conservative approach that is used by our NFL team medical staffs and independent medical providers.

“Each of these medical professionals is committed to the best care of our NFL players and is not influenced by game situation or the player’s role on the field. To suggest otherwise is irresponsible and not supported by the medical facts.”

In short: The league wants the armchair assessors to pipe down.

Of course, it’s hard to trust the NFL where concussions are concerned given its dark history with player brain injuries. But the league is firm in its belief that we should do just that.