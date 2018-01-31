Kevin Love Injury: Cavs All-Star Reportedly Out 6-8 Weeks With Broken Hand

Photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images

Another All-Star is out with an injury.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Kevin Love during the second quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons after the big man left the game with a left-hand injury.

The Cavs now reportedly are expected to be without Love for 6-8 weeks, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Kevin Love likely out 6-8 weeks — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 31, 2018

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin shed a bit more light on what exactly happened to Love’s hand.

The X-ray on Kevin Love's left hand revealed a non-displaced fracture in his left hand fifth metacarpal. Love will not return to play tonight. His status will be updated after additional examination and consultation tomorrow in Cleveland, per the Cavs. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 31, 2018

Here’s the play that caused him to exit the game.

Here's where Kevin Love broke his hand. Major blow to the Cavs… pic.twitter.com/vQeyGmxUZS — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) January 31, 2018

Love now is one of three All-Star’s to be sidelined for extended periods of time since being named to the team. New Orleans Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins is out for the season after rupturing his Achilles on Friday, while Washington Wizards point guard John Wall will miss close to two months so he can undergo knee surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

The departure of Love also serves as yet another setback in what’s been a tough season for Cleveland. Although they sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, they have been slipping and the loss of Love certainly does not bode well for their future.

The 29-year-old is averaging 18.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season.