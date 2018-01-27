Kevin Love Tosses Jacket On Cavs Teammate Jeff Green, Who Becomes Irate

Photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kevin Love has plenty of reason to be less than pleased with his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates lately, and he may have displayed it a couple times during the Cavs 115-108 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

The first instance came when Love was taking his warmups off. It’s tough to tell if he just missed horribly, or if it was somewhat deliberate, but when he shed his jacket to toss it on the bench, he instead tossed it right on teammate Jeff Green.

Green (and teammate Cedi Osman) was less than pleased.

The other situation — and granted this one is a little bit more subtle — came off a rebound that Love grabbed over teammate Isaiah Thomas. With no traffic around him, Love appeared to sarcastically hand the ball to Thomas to begin the transition.

Love was the target of some disdain from his Cavs teammates for leaving the arena early due to illness during Saturday’s blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a team meeting shortly thereafter, his teammates reportedly ripped into him, with Thomas being the most harsh on Love, despite the fact that IT has struggled mightily while Love is an All-Star selection.

Despite trying to do plenty to help the team succeed, Love has become a scapegoat, with another illustration of such frustration taking place Wednesday when his teammates appeared to deliberately avoid helping him off the ground after he got knocked over.

The struggling Cavs have turned into quite the soap opera this season, and with each passing day there seems to be a new installment in the drama.