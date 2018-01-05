Leonard Fournette Rewards Linemen With Rolexes After 1,000-Yard Season

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Even the best running backs need a little help from the big guys up front, and Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette got plenty of assistance this season.

So he bought all of his offensive linemen Rolexes as a token of thanks.

The LSU product rushed for 1,040 yards and found the end zone nine times in just 13 games, which he readily admitted was not only his doing.

“Just to show them the dedication and all the hard work they put in to help me to get me where I’m at and also for this team,” Fournette said on why he purchased the watches, via ESPN. “Their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“I couldn’t do it myself,” Fournette continued. “I can’t block 11 guys on my own. That’s the O-line, and wide receivers, too. They played a big part of contributing to me getting 1,000 yards.”

Pretty thoughtful.

Seven linemen will be recipients of the gesture, and each watch will have their initials engraved on it.

The watches are expected to be in by Friday, which will be a nice reminder to clear a few holes for him once the Jags take on the Buffalo Bills in their AFC Wild Card round matchup Sunday.