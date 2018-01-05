UCF Claims 2017 National Championship, Plans To Hold Parade And Hang Banner

You may have heard that the University of Central Florida Knights recently finished the college football season as the only undefeated team after beating No. 9 Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
So, as the only undefeated team, UCF is doing everything a national champion would do.
The Knights were not one of the four teams to make the College Football Playoff, but since they beat an Auburn team that was the only team to defeat the two teams — Alabama and Georgia — that are playing in the championship game, UCF has declared itself national champions.
They are going to hang a banner.
And they’ll even be holding a championship parade.
They are selling merchandise.
Even Wikipedia has recognized it.
And athletic director Danny White even is paying his coaches their bonus for winning the national title.
UCF has been relentlessly trolling the College Football Playoff Committee on Twitter since its Peach Bowl win, and as crazy as claiming a national championship might sound, it’s a brilliant marketing move.
As Alabama and Georgia prepare to clash for the national championship, everyone still is talking about the sport’s only undefeated team.
And that’s how it should be.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP