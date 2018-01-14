Max Kellerman Trolls Patriots Fans, Takes Bizarre Shot At Tom Brady

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Max Kellerman apparently loves inciting New England Patriots fans.

The ever-contrived “First Take” co-host has made a living out of forecasting Tom Brady’s decline, as well as calling the Patriots quarterback things like “ordinary.” And on Wednesday, Kellerman took things to another level, saying the Patriots have “some of the dumbest fans in sports.”

So, did Brady and the Patriots’ convincing AFC Divisional Round win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday convince Kellerman to cool his jets?

Of course not.

And hey, Pats fans: congratulations on your 40 year old QB looking good (for the first time in 7 weeks), at home, against Tennessee, in the cold. — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) January 14, 2018

Thanks? We guess?

The problem with Kellerman’s Brady take is that a 5-year-old could craft it (no disrespect to the kids).

Kellerman likely will go on and on about how Brady is old and declining, until the day the future Hall of Famer’s play finally drops off a cliff. And then he’ll obviously remind Patriots fans that he was right.

So, let us be the first to congratulate Kellerman for his brave, successful take — in advance, of course.