MLB Rumors: Lorenzo Cain Getting Interest From Rangers, Brewers

Photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images.

One of the best remaining free agent outfielders in Major League Baseball reportedly is drawing some interest from a pair of clubs.

Center fielder Lorenzo Cain, who most recently played seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals, is drawing some interest from the Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick.

Texas would be an interesting landing spot, with the Rangers currently boasting a depth chart of three outfielders all age 25 or younger. Cain, who will turn 32 in April, certainly would add some experience to that outfield, while being able to hit for a high average, having hit .300 last season while adding 26 stolen bases.

Cain was drafted and did play 43 games with the Brew Crew as a rookie, but was traded in the deal that landed Zack Greinke in Milwaukee.

The Brewers have far more outfield depth than the Rangers do, so a move to Milwaukee likely would cause the Brewers to trade one of their current outfielders, as CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa points out.

Cain certainly could bring plenty to a team both in terms of production and experience, but it likely will come at a somewhat high price, and given his age teams may be reticent to fork over a lot of cash in a multi-year deal.