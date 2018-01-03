MLB Rumors: Eric Hosmer Receives Huge Contract Offers From Two Teams

Photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Eric Hosmer sweepstakes is heating up. The free agent first baseman reportedly has received a couple of huge contract offers, including one from his former team, the Kansas City Royals.

Hosmer, who has spent his entire seven-year career with Kansas City, received a franchise-record seven-year, $147 million contract offer from the Royals, USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported Wednesday, citing persons close to the All-Star.

The Royals have competition in their quest to retain Hosmer, though, as the 28-year-old also has a seven-year, $140 million offer from the San Diego Padres, people close to Hosmer told Nightengale.

High-ranking members of both the Royals and Padres reportedly confirmed the length of their respective proposals but wouldn’t divulge additional details. It’s also unclear whether Hosmer is leaning toward one or the other, although he’s believed to be seeking an eight- or nine-year deal.

Hosmer, a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, is coming off a 2017 campaign in which he earned a Silver Slugger Award, as well. He hit .318 with 25 home runs, 94 RBIs and a career-best .882 OPS.

Hosmer was a key member of the Royals team that won a World Series in 2015. And although Kansas City is slated to lose several members of its core on the open market this winter, Hosmer still is relatively young and held in very high regard across the organization for his leadership skills.