NBA Rumors: Grizzlies’ Tyreke Evans Possible Addition For Celtics

The Boston Celtics need another scorer to bolster their bench for what could be a deep playoff run, and one possible candidate to fill that role is Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans.

Grizzlies reporter Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal tweeted Sunday that he wouldn’t be shocked if the veteran guard went to the Eastern Conference leaders.

Not confirmed. But don't be surprised if Tyreke Evans is moved to Boston — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) January 28, 2018

Evans is averaging 19.4 points per game — his best scoring rate since his rookie season — and shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range. He’s also capable of playing both guards positions and even small forward at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds.

Evans will be an unrestricted free agent in July, and his $3.29 million salary would fit into the $8.4 million designated player exception the Celtics received as a result of Gordon Hayward’s injury.

What would the Celtics need to give up for Evans. They could relinquish one of their many first-round draft picks, although the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2018 first-rounder (acquired in the Jayson Tatum trade) and the Grizzlies’ protected 2019 first-round selection should be off limits. The C’s own first-round pick this season, plus a young player potentially could be enough to pry Evans from the Grizzlies.