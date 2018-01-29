NFL Rumors: Broncos Expected To Put Star CB Aqib Talib On Trading Block

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos’ once-vaunted defense might be losing another key piece.

The first chip to fall within the Broncos’ defense was veteran safety T.J. Ward, who surprisingly was cut by the team at the end of the preseason before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, another star of the secondary could be on his way out.

According to 9News in Denver, the Broncos might be in the business of shopping Aqib Talib.

“Although Talib has two years left on the six-year, $57 million contract he signed with the Broncos in March 2014, Denver is expected to place him on the trading block because of financial considerations,” the report says.

Talib is due $11 million in 2018, followed by an $8 million payday for the 2019 season. Though he’s been a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past five seasons, Talib will turn 32 on Feb. 13, so Denver might be looking to get out of his hefty contract before his skills noticeably decline.

With that said, it’s clear Talib still has some good football left in him. So if the Broncos do decide to part ways with him, there’s no doubt several teams will be interested in his services.