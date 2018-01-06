NFL Playoffs Live Stream: Watch Titans-Chiefs AFC Wild Card Game Online

Photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NFL playoffs finally are here.

Postseason action kicks off Saturday afternoon when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card Round matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

At 10-6, the Chiefs enter the playoffs on a hot streak after faltering during the middle of the season. The Titans, meanwhile, finished the 2017 season 9-7, and backed into the playoffs as perhaps the worst team in the field.

Still, the slates wipe clean in the playoffs, as every team has a shot.

Here’s how to watch Titans-Chiefs online:

When: Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4:35 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN