NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels ‘Clear Favorite’ For Colts’ Head Coach Job

It’s looking increasingly likely that the New England Patriots will be in the market for two new coordinators in 2018.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the “clear favorite” to take the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach vacancy, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources. Houston Texans defensive coordinator (and former Patriots linebacker) Mike Vrabel is McDaniels’ closest competition, per Rapoport.

#Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has indicated to potential assistants to wait for him. The belief is he takes the #Colts job, as he's the clear favorite, sources say. Indy's other finalist is Mike Vrabel. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2018

In fact, McDaniels already is plotting out his staff, as Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Mike Eberflus is his “top choice” for defensive coordinator, according to Rapoport.

McDaniels to the Colts isn’t necessarily a done deal, as he reportedly also is in the running for the New York Giants’ head coach job. Teams won’t be able to hire McDaniels until after his season ends, either, and the Patriots just advanced to the AFC Championship Game with a 35-14 win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

The Colts were an abysmal 4-12 this season, but the head coach gig could be enticing if quarterback Andrew Luck returns to action in 2018 after missing all of 2017 with a shoulder injury. McDaniels also has familiarity with Luck’s backup, ex-Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett.

If the 41-year-old coordinator does leave New England, he’ll likely leave the Patriots without any coordinators, as defensive coordinator Matt Patricia reportedly is expected to take the Detroit Lions’ head coach job.