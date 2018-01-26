New England Patriots

Patriots Practice Report: Rob Gronkowski Among Three Not Spotted At Walkthrough

by on Fri, Jan 26, 2018 at 12:50PM
2,876
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots headed indoors Friday for a non-padded walkthrough inside the Empower Field House.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (concussion), defensive end Deatrich Wise (concussion) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (foot) were the only players not spotted during the portion of practice that was open to the media. All three missed practice Thursday, as well.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who had been limited in practice the previous day with a hand injury, again wore gloves on both hands.

The Patriots are preparing to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII next Sunday in Minneapolis. The team will remain in New England through this weekend before leaving for Minnesota on Monday.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team