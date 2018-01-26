Patriots Practice Report: Rob Gronkowski Among Three Not Spotted At Walkthrough

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots headed indoors Friday for a non-padded walkthrough inside the Empower Field House.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (concussion), defensive end Deatrich Wise (concussion) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (foot) were the only players not spotted during the portion of practice that was open to the media. All three missed practice Thursday, as well.

Indoor walkthrough today for the Patriots. No sign of Rob Gronkowski, Deatrich Wise or Malcom Brown. pic.twitter.com/ijXqnwR1t7 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 26, 2018

Quarterback Tom Brady, who had been limited in practice the previous day with a hand injury, again wore gloves on both hands.

Tom Brady arrives at Friday’s walkthrough (still wearing red gloves) but no sign of TE Rob Gronkowski. pic.twitter.com/ahlYyevnDM — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 26, 2018

The Patriots are preparing to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII next Sunday in Minneapolis. The team will remain in New England through this weekend before leaving for Minnesota on Monday.