NCAA Investigating UConn Men’s Basketball For Recruiting Violations

Photo via Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NCAA investigation bug has struck again.

This time, in Storrs, Conn.

The University of Connecticut men’s basketball program is under investigation by the NCAA, Hearst Connecticut Media reported Friday. In a statement, university president Susan Herbst said UConn will cooperate in a “thorough and transparent manner reflective of the model athletic and academic institution we continually strive to be.”

While Herbst failed to specify the nature of the allegations, Hearst — citing unidentified sources — reported they pertain to recruitment violations.

The recent FBI investigation into college basketball corruption, which cost former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino his job, led UConn to conduct an NCAA-mandated internal review of its men’s hoops program, the school said, via Hearst. However, it’s unknown whether the NCAA investigation is related to the issues that were at the heart of the FBI’s probe.

Last year, UConn head coach Kevin Ollie signed a five-year, $17.9 million contract, which reportedly can be voided for “just cause,” such as NCAA violations.