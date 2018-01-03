Patriots Re-Sign Trevor Reilly To Practice Squad, Release Receiver

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — Trevor Reilly was back at New England Patriots practice and in the Gillette Stadium locker room Wednesday, as the linebacker has returned to the practice squad.

The Patriots re-signed Reilly to the practice squad Wednesday. They released wide receiver Bernard Reedy in a corresponding move.

Reilly was released from New England’s 53-man roster last Tuesday, when the team signed James Harrison. Reilly signed to the Patriots’ practice squad Oct. 12 and was elevated to the 53-man roster Oct. 25. He also spent time on New England’s practice squad last season.

Reedy has split his time between the Patriots’ practice squad and 53-man roster this season. He returned four punts for 32 yards in two games while on the team’s active roster.

Reilly joins wide receivers Cody Hollister and Riley McCarron, tight end Will Tye, offensive linemen Jason King and James Ferentz, cornerbacks Ryan Lewis and Jomal Wiltz and safeties Damarius Travis and David Jones on the Patriots’ practice squad.