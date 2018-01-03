NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Was Convinced LeBron James’ Camp Sparked Trade Talks

Photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The exact details of Kyrie Irving’s final days with the Cleveland Cavaliers remain a mystery, but a feature by ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan published Wednesday might offer some clarity on the chain of events that led to the All-Star point guard requesting a trade and winding up with the Boston Celtics.

League sources confirmed to MacMullan that Cleveland explored a three-way trade with the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers back in June, shortly before general manager David Griffin’s contract with the Cavs expired. The deal reportedly would have sent Irving and Channing Frye to Phoenix and brought Paul George and Eric Bledsoe to Cleveland to team with superstar LeBron James.

The rumor reportedly stung Irving, as sources told MacMullan that he became convinced that James’ camp, which also represents Bledsoe, orchestrated the trade talks.

“Team and league sources refute that, saying that it was Griffin who initiated the trade talks with Phoenix,” MacMullan wrote. “Griffin, who is close with Irving, sensed both his unhappiness and his restlessness and was preparing for the possibility that Irving would request a trade. But once Griffin was no longer employed by the team, the conversations stalled. Cleveland then engaged in talks with Indiana and Denver, according to league sources.”

Irving and his agent, Jeff Wechsler, reportedly listed the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves as desired trade destinations during a July 9 meeting in which they pressed Cavs owner Dan Gilbert on James’ future in Cleveland. The Celtics reportedly weren’t mentioned, but league sources confirmed to MacMullan that Gilbert later became interested in trading for the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick, which Boston owned and ultimately shipped to Cleveland along with Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic in the blockbuster trade for Irving.