People’s United Bank Goal of the Week: Pick Best Bruins Goal From Past Week

Goals were aplenty for the Boston Bruins this past week.

While the Bruins’ matchup with the Florida Panthers was postponed due to inclement weather, Boston still managed to light the lamp 12 times over the course of two games. In addition to the excitement of the Bruins’ high-powered offense, starting last month, NESN, People’s United Bank and Franklin Sports are partnering for the “People’s United Goal of the Week” sweepstakes.

Below are three of the Bruins’ goals from the past week. Choose the one you believe is the best of the bunch and enter to win a $100 gift card to Franklin Sports.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Goal 1: Patrice Bergeron completes hat trick vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Boston’s alternate captain accounted for two tallies in the team’s five-goal first-period explosion against the Hurricanes on Saturday, and it didn’t take him long to complete the hat trick. Bergeron scored just five minutes into the second period, marking his third geno of a four-goal night.

Goal 2: Brad Marchand’s snipe vs. New York Islanders

The Bruins and Islanders were locked in a back-and-forth affair this past Tuesday, but Marchand’s 16th goal of the season helped Boston create some distance. Marchand received a crisp pass from David Pastrnak and finished the sequence by picking the corner of the net, leaving Isles goalie Jaroslav Halak helplessly sprawled out.

Goal 3: Danton Heinen opens scoring vs. Islanders

Boston’s first goal of the game against New York appeared to leave Halak stunned. Just over eight minutes into the contest, Riley Nash won a face off in the Islanders’ zone and dished the puck to Heinen, who zipped a wrister into the bottom corner of the net for his 10th goal of the season.

First, make sure you read and agree to the official rules. Then cast your vote and completely fill out the form below and you will be entered into our weekly drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift card to FranklinSports.com.