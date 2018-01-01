Rangers Vs. Sabres Live Stream: Watch 2018 NHL Winter Classic Online

The home of the New York Mets will play host to one of the NHL’s finest traditions Monday afternoon.

The New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres will face off at Citi Field in Queens as part of the 2018 NHL Winter Classic.

Both teams enter the New Year’s Day contest enduring a bit of a cold spell. The Rangers have lost three of their last four games, while the Sabres have dropped five of their last seven. But what better way to get back in the win column than a victory in the league’s greatest outdoor spectacle?

Here’s how you can watch the 2018 NHL Winter Classic online:

When: Monday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports Images