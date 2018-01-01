Josh McDaniels Insists Head-Coaching Rumors Won’t Take Focus Off Patriots

Josh McDaniels will be one of the NFL’s hottest coaching commodities over the next few weeks, just as he was at this time last year. He’ll likely have multiple job offers on the table if he wants them.

But even if McDaniels does choose to move on from his current role as New England Patriots offensive coordinator, he insisted Monday that the interview process will not take his focus away from the goal of helping the Patriots win their second consecutive Super Bowl title.

“All of us here in this building always put the team first,” McDaniels said in a conference call one day after the Patriots defeated the New York Jets 26-6 in Week 17 to clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. “If we don’t, then we wouldn’t be here. And that is not going to change.

“We’ve put too much time and invested too much of our effort and energy and commitment to one another to put ourselves in a position that we all tried to be in heading into the postseason to try to play our best football and coach our best football in January. That’s the most important thing, period.

“All of those other things, there’s a time and a place for all of that stuff. But nothing is going to get in the way (of) us trying to put our best performance forward the next time that we go out there on the field.”

McDaniels and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia declined to comment on reports that they are expected to interview for vacant head-coaching jobs during New England’s playoff bye week. Both interviewed for jobs last winter before deciding to remain in New England.

“That process, whatever it is, it’ll take place,” said McDaniels, who has been linked to the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and New York Giants. “I’m certainly not aware of anything at this point. … All of that stuff usually takes care of itself. There’s a time and a place for all of that.

“I’ve gone through it before, which is helpful in terms of being able to balance that and multitask it. But my focus here, when I come into this building, will always be on what’s best for the Patriots.”

Added Patricia, who reportedly is high on the Giants’ and Detroit Lions’ wish lists: “I have no idea about any of that. None of that’s even really applicable for me right now, because I don’t have any information on that. I’m in normal mode.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images