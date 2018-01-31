Robert Kraft Acknowledges ‘Tension’ Within Patriots, But No ‘Disfunction’

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft acknowledged there’s tension within the organization Wednesday in a sit-down interview with Andrea Kremer on NFL Media’s “Good Morning Football,” but he strongly denied there’s “disfunction.”

Kremer asked about “disfunction” because of reports of a rift between Kraft, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. Patriots president Jonathan Kraft also was a part of the interview.

Here’s how the Krafts responded to Kremer’s question.

“No. No,” Robert said.

“There’s no disfunction,” Jonathan interjected. “Zero.”

“No. You have tension,” Robert said. “I think tension, a certain amount of tension helps make great things happen.”

“Disfunction is when people take energy and use it to think about how to undermine other people,” Jonathan explained. “That does not happen. If it happens in this organization, I haven’t seen it.”

The Patriots will play Sunday in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles despite any “tension.”

Robert gave a cheeky response when Kremer asked if he’s confident Belichick and Brady will be back with the Patriots next season.

“I appreciate you asking that question, and I’m not going to respond to it,” Kraft said smiling. “You’ll just have to see for yourself.”

Kraft has previously said he “absolutely” believes Belichick will return next season.

Jonathan Kraft said in the interview with Kremer the Patriots will allow Brady to decide when he wants to retire.