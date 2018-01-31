NBA Rumors: Celtics Won’t Sign Jarell Eddie To Another 10-Day Contract

Photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jarell Eddie is moving on from the Boston Celtics — for now, at least.

Eddie’s 10-day contract with the Celtics expired after Monday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets, and the sharpshooting forward told Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb that Boston won’t be bringing him back for the time being.

Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania also reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Boston won’t sign Eddie to another 10-day contract for now, opting instead to keep an open roster spot leading up to next Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Sources: Boston won't sign sharpshooting swingman Jarell Eddie to a second 10-day contract for now, opting for flexibility entering trade deadline. Celtics have open spot, $8.4M DPE at disposal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 31, 2018

This comes on the heels of Celtics coach Brad Stevens saying he’d be “all for” extending another 10-day contract to Eddie, who appeared in just two games with Boston and didn’t score a point.

Eddie, 26, averaged 17.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 10 games with the G League’s Windy City Bulls this season before signing with the Celtics. The 6-foot-7 swingman appeared in 31 NBA games with the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns.