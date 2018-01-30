Boston Celtics

This ‘Inception’-Esque Screenshot Of Brad Stevens Couldn’t Be More Perfect

by on Tue, Jan 30, 2018 at 9:02AM
1,846

Call it the Picasso of screenshots.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Denver Nuggets 111-110 at Pepsi Center on Monday night in an entertaining contest. But with due respect to Jaylen Brown’s 3-pointer and some drama at the buzzer, the best moment of the night belonged to head coach Brad Stevens — and two Celtics fans who unknowingly (?) conspired to deliver viewers a mind-warping freeze frame.

Behold, the many layers of Brad Stevens:

That’s a whole lot of “Mad Brad” in one screen. (And yes, that’s a “President Brad Stevens” T-shirt in the background.) Here are a few more angles of Stevens and his two biggest fans.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?

Here’s a GIF of the special moment, if you prefer moving pictures:

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.
TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team