Robert Kraft Weighs In On Disparaging Comment About Tom Brady’s Daughter

Robert Kraft didn’t say much, but his message was clear: He stands with Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots owner spoke to the media Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night in St. Paul, Minn., and was asked about a Boston radio host’s recent disparaging comments about Brady’s 5-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake Brady.

“I happen to know the child,” Kraft said of Brady’s daughter, via USA TODAY Sports. “She’s awesome, vivacious, loving, terrific.”

The host, WEEI’s Alex Reimer, referred to Vivian as an “annoying little pissant” while discussing a scene from Brady’s “Tom vs Time” Facebook documentary. Brady abruptly ended his radio interview with WEEI on Monday after addressing Reimer’s comments, and Kraft understood why.

“You don’t talk about someone’s (5-)year old child,” Kraft said, “no matter who the adult is.”

The relationship between Kraft, Brady and head coach Bill Belichick came into question recently after an ESPN report detailed an alleged “power struggle” between the three franchise cornerstones. Kraft had nothing but positive things to say about his head coach and quarterback Monday, though.

“Continuity is so hard,” Kraft said, via ESPN. “I don’t know that there’s any other relationship like that in the NFL with just one of those — with a head coach or a quarterback. To have both of them, we’re pretty lucky up in New England.”