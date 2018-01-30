Chris Long Made ‘A Really Dumb Bet’ On Eagles To Win Super Bowl LII

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Defensive end Chris Long will have a pretty dumb tattoo if his Philadelphia Eagles beat his former team, the New England Patriots, in Super Bowl LII.

We’ll let him tell the story.

“I made a really dumb bet with my linebacker coach that I would get a portrait of his face if we won the Super Bowl,” Long said. “Ken Flajole. So, look him up on Google. Hopefully I’ll have a Ken Flajole tattoo.”

Chris Long said if the Eagles win the #SuperBowl he has to get a tattoo of LB coach Ken Flajole’s face. pic.twitter.com/y4oFAhKR1Q — Dan Levy (@DanLevyThinks) January 30, 2018

This is Ken Flajole.

It would be one of many tattoos for Long. He seemed to indicate the tattoo would go on his arm where he’s trying to fill in a half-sleeve. He also intends to get a Super Bowl LI tattoo from his time with the Patriots.