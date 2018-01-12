Titans’ Team Plane Reportedly Delayed Three Hours At Nashville Airport

Photo via Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Those cheating New England Patriots are at it again.

The Tennessee Titans’s quest to upset the New England Patriots in their AFC Divisional Matchup got off to rough start Friday afternoon. That’s because team’s plane was delayed in Nashville for roughly three hours because another plane slid off a runway, according to Titans beat reporter Paul Kuharsky.

Here’s how it all went down:

The #Titans have been sitting in their plane on the tarmac in Nashville for over two hours. Not good, especially for the big guys with bad backs. #Patriots. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) January 12, 2018

#Titans just took off from Nashville after delay of about three hours. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) January 12, 2018

A plane that slid off the run way in Nashville was part of the #Titans delay. Their original departure time was moved up and they still got postponed. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) January 12, 2018

Well, that doesn’t sound like much fun.

And while some Patriots fans surely will say the Titans should get their own two planes, like the Pats, the fact is the situation was unavoidable.

As you might expect, the Titans’ situation caused many to poke fun at the Pats.

Icegate 2018. "I felt those wings. Those wings felt perfect" — Caleb McKinney (@Cmaestro23) January 12, 2018

There the Patriots finding another little thing to try and disrupt an opponent! #cheaters — Tyler Stahl (@SKOLSTAHL) January 12, 2018

Gives the pats less time to steal the playbook — WHAT A RU-U-USH (@MariotaTakeOver) January 12, 2018

Some how the patriots did it. — Randy Rhodes (@Aheadgnome) January 12, 2018

Breaking News: New England Patriots fined $1M and forfeit their 1st round pick in the 2018 draft due to interference and manipulation of the weather.

sources: @maxkellerman and @SethWickersham — Eric J (@TheEricRusso) January 12, 2018

Time for an nfl investigation !!! — SportsFan (@loveandsportz) January 12, 2018

@jmartell21 @kebuddle Belichick dialed up his weather machine to create the delay. I also hear the Gatorade in the visitor's locker room is boiling as we speak — Jimmy (@Laneo2494) January 12, 2018

Sigh.

Some things will never change.