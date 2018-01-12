Titans’ Team Plane Reportedly Delayed Three Hours At Nashville Airport

Those cheating New England Patriots are at it again.
The Tennessee Titans’s quest to upset the New England Patriots in their AFC Divisional Matchup got off to rough start Friday afternoon. That’s because team’s plane was delayed in Nashville for roughly three hours because another plane slid off a runway, according to Titans beat reporter Paul Kuharsky.
Here’s how it all went down:
Well, that doesn’t sound like much fun.
And while some Patriots fans surely will say the Titans should get their own two planes, like the Pats, the fact is the situation was unavoidable.
As you might expect, the Titans’ situation caused many to poke fun at the Pats.
Sigh.
Some things will never change.
