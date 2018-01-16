Tom Brady Has Simple Message For Jalen Ramsey After Jaguar’s Bold Prediction

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady isn’t taking Jalen Ramsey’s bait. But the 40-year-old quarterback did impart some words of wisdom on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ young cornerback.

Ramsey made headlines Sunday when he guaranteed both a win over the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game and a victory in Super Bowl LII. Brady was asked about Ramsey’s proud proclamation Tuesday and essentially dismissed the 23-year-old’s fighting words.

“I think what I have learned for a long time is — it’s how you play, it’s not what you say,” Brady said during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan,” via WEEI.com.

“Everyone has different ways of handling things — players do, coaches do. We do what works for us, other players do what works for them. The game is going to be decided by who plays the best, not who hypes the best or speaks the best.

“He’s a really good player. I have watched a ton of film on him. He has a lot of strengths. He’s obviously very confident. That is reflected in how he plays. I am more concerned about how he plays (as) opposed to what he says.”

Brady’s response was similar to that of his Patriots teammates, who admitted the All-Pro cornerback has every right to be confident. The mindset in Foxboro, meanwhile, remains the same as it’s always been, according to Brady.

“I have never bought into any of those things,” Brady said about Ramsey’s trash talk. “I know what our offense is capable of. We’re going to have to play really well to score points. Again, that just speaks to the hype and us really trying to stay focused on what we need to do. The better we stay focused on the more laser-focused we are on our target, the better I think we will play.”

Brady and Co. will have their work cut out for them against a Jaguars defense that boasts elite cornerback play and the NFL’s best pass rush. And unlike the Pittsburgh Steelers, they’re not taking Jacksonville lightly.

“I would say they are certainly the best team we’ve faced all season,” Brady added, “and if we don’t play our best we’re not going to advance.”