Photo via Liverpool FC

Liverpool can confirm Daniel Sturridge has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season.

The striker will spend the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign with the Baggies after finalizing the deal Monday.

Sturridge, who recently marked five years with the Reds, has scored 63 goals in 133 appearances for the club following a transfer from Chelsea in January 2013.

This season so far, the 28-year-old has netted three times in 14 outings for Liverpool.