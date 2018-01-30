Blake Griffin Reacts To Clippers-Pistons Trade With Shock, Heartfelt Goodbye

Photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

Blake Griffin went through the seven stages of grief quickly.

The five-time NBA All-Star has used social media to react publicly to the blockbuster trade that sent him from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons. Griffin spent his entire career with the Clippers since they drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009, and the mammoth contract extension he signed last summer was expected to keep him in Los Angeles for years to come.

Yet, the Clippers sent him to Detroit, prompting this initial reaction he shared on Twitter on Monday night.

With the benefit of hours worth of reflection, Griffin sent this heartfelt farewell message to fans Tuesday morning.

Griffin moved from shock and denial to acceptance and hope at warp speed, proving while it remains hard to say “goodbye” in 2018, doing so is easier than it was yesterday.