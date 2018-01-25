Twitter Calls Fletcher Cox’s Bluff After Eye-Opening Super Bowl Claim

Photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

While Fletcher Cox raised a few eyebrows, most were willing to take him at his word. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle forgot about Twitter, though.

Cox admitted to reporters Wednesday that he had never watched a Super Bowl before, insisting he doesn’t watch sports, period. His answer obviously sparked some follow-up questions (“Not even one Super Bowl? Just for the commercials??”), but Cox was adamant — Philly’s Feb. 4 matchup with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII would be his first time either watching or playing in the country’s biggest sporting event.

Enter the Twitter detectives, who decided to do a little background research on Cox’s claim — and caught the Pro Bowler red-handed.

That’s right: The aptly named “Old Takes Exposed” Twitter account dug up two of Cox’s tweets from past Super Bowl Sundays that suggest he most definitely was watching.

The first — “Can’t understand why NE d line so off the ball” — came on Feb. 5, 2012 at 6:49 p.m. ET, exactly the time when the Patriots were taking on the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.

We suppose that “Wow wow wow” tweet could be about anything — except Cox sent it seconds after Malcolm Butler famously intercepted Russell Wilson at the goal line to seal New England’s improbable defeat of the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Wow wow wow — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) February 2, 2015

Does any of this really matter? Of course not. Cox can do whatever he wants with his free time, and it doesn’t really make a difference whether he actually watched any of these Super Bowls or not.

The real lesson here is this: You’d best remember what you post on social media because Twitter never forgets.