Why Von Miller Believes Patriots Got Lucky In Super Bowl Matchup Vs. Eagles

Photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

A lot of things have to go a team’s way in order to win a title, and one former Super Bowl MVP believes the New England Patriots got a hefty dose of luck with their Super Bowl LII matchup.

Von Miller, who dominated Super Bowl 50 and has terrorized Tom Brady throughout his career, discussed the Patriots’ matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” and noted that he believes New England got lucky by not having to face injured quarterback Carson Wentz.

“We (Denver Broncos) played the Eagles with Carson Wentz,” Miller said,” and the Patriots are lucky that they don’t have Carson Wentz. Carson Wentz is just, you know, a different quarterback. Nick Foles has been playing out of his mind as well, but … Carson Wentz is just a baller. I remember one play I came to sack him, and he’s not looking to go down, he’s looking to make the play down the field, kind of like a Russell Wilson, but you know, he’s bigger.”

Wentz was the front-runner to win NFL MVP before he tore his ACL during the Eagles’ Week 14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

While Foles has been good during the Eagles’ playoff run in Wentz’s absence, the second-year signal-caller definitely would have presented more of an issue for New England’s defense with his ability to extend the play and beat a defense with his legs.

So perhaps the Patriots did get a little lucky.