NBA Rumors: Possible Celtics Trade Target Tyreke Evans Sitting Until Deadline

If Tyreke Evans plays another game for the Memphis Grizzlies, it won’t be until after the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that Evans will sit over the next week as the Grizzlies work on potential deals involving the veteran guard.
This makes sense for the Grizzlies. Evans, aside from franchise cornerstones Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, is the team’s top trade asset. He also will be an unrestricted free agent in July, so the Grizzlies might as well trade him now and not risk losing him for nothing in the summer.
If Evans plays before the trade deadline and gets hurt, his value could be destroyed. So, the safe play is for the Grizzlies to be cautious.
Evans is averaging 19.5 points per game this season, which is his second-highest scoring average since his rookie campaign.
The Boston Celtics are one team that could be interested in acquiring Evans for bench scoring.
