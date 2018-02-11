Bill Simmons Has Interesting Theory On What Paul Pierce Could’ve Been

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Paul Pierce is one of the greatest Boston Celtics of all time, and likely will end up in the Basketball Hall of Fame in a few years.

But did the The Truth arrive too soon?

Given the fact Pierce will have his jersey retired at TD Garden on Sunday, the answer is a resounding “no.” Pierce was one of the best players of his era, despite his relative athletic limitations.

Bill Simmons, however, seems to think Pierce’s career might’ve been even more impressive if he burst into the NBA only a few years ago. And it’s not a crazy idea, as Pierce’s penchant for shooting 3-pointers and driving to the hole to draw contact would work perfectly in what has recently become a 3-point, free throw-heavy league.

Here’s Simmons’ rationale:

Pierce’s career is a fun what-if because, had he come along 15 years later, he’s pretty much the perfect high volume 3FGA/FTA 2-way forward for today’s wide-open NBA. A peak PP season in 2018 might’ve looked like this: 29-8-5, 45-38-78%, 8.0 3FGA, 10.2 FTA. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 11, 2018

Some food for thought.

Regardless of what era of basketball Pierce was designed for, he’s one of the greatest players ever to wear green and white. Robert Parish, for one, thinks the truth is the greatest offensive player in Celtics history — even better than Larry Bird.