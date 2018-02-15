Blue Jays’ Marcus Stroman Jabs Own Team After Losing Arbitration Case

The Toronto Blue Jays won their arbitration hearing against pitcher Marcus Stroman, who seems to be taking the loss in stride.
However, while expressing how motivated he is for the 2018 Major League Baseball season in a series of tweets Thursday, Stroman also took a slight jab at the Blue Jays organization by suggesting he’ll never forget the negative things that were said about him during the arbitration case.
Stroman reportedly will receive $6.5 million this season rather than the $6.9 million salary his agency submitted. This doesn’t seem like much in the grand scheme of things, but the arbitration process appears to have taken a toll on Stroman, who also retweeted someone pointing out the pitfalls of going through the whole ordeal.
Stroman is coming off a season in which he went 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA in 201 innings over 33 starts. He’ll turn 27 on May 1 and isn’t slated to become a free agent until after the 2020 season.
