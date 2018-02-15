Blue Jays’ Marcus Stroman Jabs Own Team After Losing Arbitration Case

Photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Toronto Blue Jays won their arbitration hearing against pitcher Marcus Stroman, who seems to be taking the loss in stride.

However, while expressing how motivated he is for the 2018 Major League Baseball season in a series of tweets Thursday, Stroman also took a slight jab at the Blue Jays organization by suggesting he’ll never forget the negative things that were said about him during the arbitration case.

Lost arbitration. Is what it is. Looking forward to going out and dealing again. The negative things that were said against me, by my own team, will never leave my mind. I’m thick-skinned so it will only fuel the fire. Can’t wait for this year! #HDMH — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) February 15, 2018

I kill myself daily for my family, friends, fans, and teammates. Work ethic beyond elite. More of the same going forward. Less communication with anyone trying to take away from that. I’m turning all the way up this year! #HDMH — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) February 15, 2018

Can’t wait to be back in Toronto this year. Dealing on my mound. For the entire country of Canada! 🇨🇦 @BlueJays #HDMH — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) February 15, 2018

Love me some adversity. — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) February 15, 2018

Just being real. Not mad at all. I’m aware of the business. Just opens your eyes going through the arbitration process. Second time going through it. Still love my team and the entire country of Canada. More upset that I had to fly to AZ and miss my Monday workout. Lol — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) February 15, 2018

Looks like I came up a little short in arbitration. Lol #HDMH — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) February 15, 2018

Stroman reportedly will receive $6.5 million this season rather than the $6.9 million salary his agency submitted. This doesn’t seem like much in the grand scheme of things, but the arbitration process appears to have taken a toll on Stroman, who also retweeted someone pointing out the pitfalls of going through the whole ordeal.

It’s often extremely difficult for an MLB player to sit through a salary arbitration hearing and have his employer, that values his leadership and services, to hear all of his “flaws” https://t.co/Uvmb2DIym9 — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) February 15, 2018

Stroman is coming off a season in which he went 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA in 201 innings over 33 starts. He’ll turn 27 on May 1 and isn’t slated to become a free agent until after the 2020 season.