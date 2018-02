Photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images

In just his second season, Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo has become an incredibly stable presence.

The 21-year-old is one of five Bruins to play in every game this season, and though he may not turn heads with eye-popping stats or thunderous body checks, his consistency has been essential for the B’s.

