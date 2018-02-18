MLB Rumors: Free Agent Eric Hosmer Signs Eight-Year Deal With Padres

Photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s looking like we have some heat on the hot stove, as one of Major League Baseball’s top free agents reportedly has found a landing spot.

First baseman Eric Hosmer — who last played for the Kansas City Royals — reportedly is signing an eight-year deal with the San Diego Padres, with an opt-out after the fifth year, according to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi.

Eric Hosmer has agreed to an 8-year contract with the #Padres that includes an opt-out after 5 years, source says. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 18, 2018

The 28-year-old lefty won both a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger last season while playing in all 162 games. He hit .318 with 25 home runs while driving in 94 runs. Signing Hosmer shows some much-needed direction for the Padres, who finished 71-91 last season — their seventh consecutive season below .500.

Of course, Hosmer coming off the market also will presumably set a precedent for other prized free agents who are looking for a big deal.

Whatever the case may be, it appears we have some long-awaited movement on the free agent market.