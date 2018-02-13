Colin Cowherd Has Bold 2018 Prediction For Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

With the Philadelphia Eagles still basking in their Super Bowl LII victory, pundits and fans already are searching for next year’s Eagles.

Colin Cowherd believes he has you covered.

The FOX Sports radio commentator called the Eagles “a dark horse” to win the Super Bowl before the 2017 season, and now Cowherd is predicting that Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers will be the “dark horse” of the 2018 season and will play in the NFC Championship Game.

Can the 49ers, fresh off a 6-10 season, make a run to Super Bowl LIII? Here’s Cowherd’s rationale:

San Francisco just inked Garoppolo to a massive five-year, $137.5 million contract, but will need to get him some help at receiver and add some talent in the secondary in order to compete for the NFC West crown and a Super Bowl berth.

As the Eagles showed this season, with a talented quarterback, innovative head coach and solid pass rush a Super Bowl run is possible, and the 49ers already possess all three components.

And should Jimmy G lead his team to the Super Bowl, there is a good chance his old team, the New England Patriots, could be there waiting for him. That would be must-see TV.