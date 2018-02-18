Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers Go Instagram Official With Beach Photo

Photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

The wait is over.

It’s been a spellbinding month and a half since rumors of Danica Patrick’s relationship with Aaron Rodgers first began circulating. And although the NASCAR star eventually confirmed her romance with the Green Bay Packers quarterback, there still was one very important matter to take care of.

But on the eve of Sunday’s Daytona 500, Patrick and Rodgers finally became Instagram official.

Check out the final photo in this gallery Patrick shared Saturday night:

Well, there you have it.

As a matter of fact, Rodgers has been at Daytona International Speedway throughout the week, as Patrick prepares for her final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Aaron Rodgers climbs down off Danica Patrick's pit box after the second Duel. Rodgers did not speak to reporters as he left. pic.twitter.com/DJDAr2bX3Y — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) February 16, 2018

Hey, some future Hall of Fame NFL quarterbacks spend their offseasons in Costa Rica, and others spend them at “The Great American Race.”