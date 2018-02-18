NESN Fuel

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers Go Instagram Official With Beach Photo

by on Sun, Feb 18, 2018 at 9:58AM
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick

Photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

The wait is over.

It’s been a spellbinding month and a half since rumors of Danica Patrick’s relationship with Aaron Rodgers first began circulating. And although the NASCAR star eventually confirmed her romance with the Green Bay Packers quarterback, there still was one very important matter to take care of.

But on the eve of Sunday’s Daytona 500, Patrick and Rodgers finally became Instagram official.

Check out the final photo in this gallery Patrick shared Saturday night:

Doing Daytona with all the people that mean the most to me. 💚 . . @jonferrey 📸 follow @playerstribune and @godaddy for more pics. #danicadouble

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on

Well, there you have it.

As a matter of fact, Rodgers has been at Daytona International Speedway throughout the week, as Patrick prepares for her final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Hey, some future Hall of Fame NFL quarterbacks spend their offseasons in Costa Rica, and others spend them at “The Great American Race.”

