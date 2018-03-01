David Ortiz Offers Advice To Rob Gronkowski Amid Retirement Rumors

New England Patriots fans sincerely are hoping that Rob Gronkowski doesn’t retire from the NFL.

David Ortiz doesn’t want to see the star tight end hang up his cleats either.

Ortiz arrived in Fort Myers, Fla. on Wednesday to help out at Boston Red Sox spring training, but the former slugger cut out some time to offer his take on arguably the biggest story of the NFL offseason.

Gronkowski reportedly has been mulling retirement since the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss, but Ortiz thinks it’s far too early for Gronk to ride off into the sunset.

“I don’t think it’s time to go for him,” Ortiz told WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “He’s too young. He’s still athletic. He has so much talent. I don’t think it’s a good decision.”

Ortiz noted that making a decision so soon after the end of the season might not be the best option, especially considering Gronkowski only is 28 years old. However, Big Papi understands the physical toll football has taken on the Patriots tight end over the course of an eight-year career.

“I’ve got to tell you one thing, once you start dealing with a lot of injuries and your body starts breaking down … especially that sport,” he said. “You know he has a lot of injuries and concussions and all that stuff. It might be a sign.”

Gronkowski likely won’t play until age 40 like Ortiz did, but the five-time Pro Bowl selection obviously has several prime seasons left in the tank. That is as long as he takes Big Papi’s advice and continues to wreak havoc on Sundays.