Did Conor McGregor Close Door On Possible Floyd Mayweather Rematch?

Photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports

Maybe Floyd Mayweather Jr. is done with combat sports after all.

Mayweather initially hung up his gloves after his 49th boxing victory, but he came out of retirement for a superfight with Conor McGregor, which Mayweather won via 10th-round TKO.

The Mayweather-McGregor feud didn’t end after the late-summer clash, though, as the two superstars continued the war of words via social media. And as the trash talk intensified, rumors began to circulate that there would be a rematch, only this time it would be in the octagon.

It’s unclear how legitimate this UFC megabout really is, but it appears Money Mayweather might be shying away from the idea. In an Instagram photo shared Sunday morning, McGregor called out Mayweather for backing out of the negotiations.

Mayweather has yet to respond to McGregor’s latest smack talk, but if he does, we likely will get a better understanding of how serious this potential rematch is.