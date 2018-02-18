2018 Daytona 500: Every Paint Scheme For ‘The Great American Race’

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY/Sports Images

The field is set for the Daytona 500.

With the Can-Am duels wrapping up, we now know all of the racers that will compete in the Daytona 500. Along with the knowing the racers, we also know the dazzling paint schemes each driver will sport as they try to earn points in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Last year’s winner Kurt Busch will start 11th, while Alex Bowman will start from the pole position.

With any luck, the paint schemes for NASCAR’s biggest race will be just as compelling as they race.