Esteban Loaiza, Ex-MLB All-Star, Is Arrested Allegedly With 44 Pounds Of Drugs

Mon, Feb 12, 2018 at 12:55PM
Esteban Loaiza is in a lot of trouble.

San Diego, Calif., police arrested the former Major League Baseball pitcher on Friday on felony drug charges, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan. Loaiza allegedly was in possession of more than 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of cocaine and/or heroin at the time of his arrest.

Loaiza, 46, pitched for eight big-league teams between 1995 and 2008. He peaked in 2003 during his tenure with the Chicago White Sox when he was the American League’s starting pitcher in that year’s All-Star Game and finished second in the Cy Young Award voting.

Despite earning an estimated $43.7 million during his major-league career, Loaiza will struggle to convince authorities he didn’t intend to sell the massive quantity of drugs he’s charged with having.

