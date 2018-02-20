Ex-Louisville Basketball Player Rejects NCAA’s 2013 National Title Penalty

Photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NCAA won’t take away one of Kevin Ware’s greatest basketball memories.

The NCAA announced Tuesday Louisville must vacate its 2013 men’s basketball national championship as well as its 2012 Final Four appearance as punishment for its high-profile sex scandal. Ware, who was a member of those Louisville teams, apparently rejected the NCAA’s decision Tuesday in a series of tweets.

🤷🏾‍♂️< ———- literally me. Lol — Kevin Ware (@AirWare5) February 20, 2018

Still got this fat ass ring which means my guys definitely won a chip, if I’m not mistaken of course. — Kevin Ware (@AirWare5) February 20, 2018

UofL needs me on the board of trustees. — Kevin Ware (@AirWare5) February 20, 2018

Ware suffered a horrific leg injury during the 2013 NCAA tournament and subsequently transferred to Georgia State. But he remains proud of the role he played in Louisville basketball history and won’t let infamy of the first stripped title NCAA D-1 basketball history tarnish his personal legacy.